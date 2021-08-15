Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.97.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 13,352,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

