Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 200.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $$43.57 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $44.75.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMZPY shares. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.