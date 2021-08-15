Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 341,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 191,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

