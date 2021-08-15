Searle & CO. Takes $205,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JEF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

