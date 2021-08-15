Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

