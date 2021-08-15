Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. 418,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,729. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

