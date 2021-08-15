Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
