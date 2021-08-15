Searle & CO. Invests $1.37 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $48.91. 1,263,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

