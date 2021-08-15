Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 73.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

