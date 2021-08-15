Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,153. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

