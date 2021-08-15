SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.22. 942,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

