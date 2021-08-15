The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,110 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $53.87. 6,779,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

