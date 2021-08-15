Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SILK traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 295,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,178,018 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

