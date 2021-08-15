Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $875.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.20 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 5,539,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

