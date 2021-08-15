Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Tops $0.0469 on Major Exchanges (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.