SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0122 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $258,934.14 and $77.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00021988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001247 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001289 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,274,613 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.