SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.