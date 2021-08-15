Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

