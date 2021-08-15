SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,895 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

