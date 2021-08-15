Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in July

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Man Wah stock remained flat at $$2.04 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.
About Man Wah
