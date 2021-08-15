Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in July

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Man Wah stock remained flat at $$2.04 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

