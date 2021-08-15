McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $298,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

