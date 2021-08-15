-$0.47 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.15). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

ITOS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,924. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.