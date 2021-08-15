-$0.47 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.15). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

ITOS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,924. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

