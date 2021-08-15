Meme Market Capitalization Tops $18.29 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Meme has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $5.93 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $653.39 or 0.01385119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.99 or 0.00447286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

