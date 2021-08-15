SPC Financial Inc. Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

NYSE AZO traded down $17.89 on Friday, reaching $1,612.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,002. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,535.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.