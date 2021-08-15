Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $115,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

