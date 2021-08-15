Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 483,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

