CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 620,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,639. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

