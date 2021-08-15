SPC Financial Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. 616,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.83 and a 52-week high of $233.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

