SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

