SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87.

