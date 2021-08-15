Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

