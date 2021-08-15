Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBKM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.05.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

