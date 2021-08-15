Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CBKM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.05.
About Consumers Bancorp
