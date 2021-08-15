Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.50. 41,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.37. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.