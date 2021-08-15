Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,852. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59.

