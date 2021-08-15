Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is SPC Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 13.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $113,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $155.32. 1,672,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.