THEKEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102,631.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $102,631.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

