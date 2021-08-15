Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Hord has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,237,075 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

