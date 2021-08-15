$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $24.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 187,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,837. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $569.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.