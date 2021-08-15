$437.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $437.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 1,545,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 191,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 162,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 84,252 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

