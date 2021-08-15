Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,062. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

