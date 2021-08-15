Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.