Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.