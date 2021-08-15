NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NPSKY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NSK has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get NSK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.