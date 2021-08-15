Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45.
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile
Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.