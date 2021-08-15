Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

