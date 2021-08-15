Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $23.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $184,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 565,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.28. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

