Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

