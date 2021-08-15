Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $116.33

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EW traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
