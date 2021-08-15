Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $116.33

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.