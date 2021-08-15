Datum Trading Up 4.8% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Datum has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $21,307.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

