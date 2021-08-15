Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 80,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

