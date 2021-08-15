Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

