Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 612 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

